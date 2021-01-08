Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $17.06 million and $1.29 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.60 or 0.00273495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.47 or 0.02553979 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

