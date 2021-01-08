Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.68. 6,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,331. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.