Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.39.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $316.86 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $317.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,794,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,139 shares of company stock worth $20,366,806. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

