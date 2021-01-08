Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $308.21

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $308.21 and last traded at $308.21, with a volume of 5054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,139 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,806. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 92,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

