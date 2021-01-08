Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $6,655,937.34 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $6,655,937.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 250,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,790,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

