Denarius (D) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $392.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $392.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,469,477 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

