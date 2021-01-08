Derek Knudsen Sells 2,518 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CTO Derek Knudsen sold 2,518 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $295,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.50. 1,173,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,224. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.48, a PEG ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.34.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alteryx by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alteryx by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alteryx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

