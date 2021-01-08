Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to Hold

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut NN Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CSFB raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NNGRY stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.06. NN Group has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

