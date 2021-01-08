Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 811,686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,216,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 85.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 572,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

