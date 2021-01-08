Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 4,025,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,901,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

DB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 612,102 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,036,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 492,310 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 938.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 420,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.