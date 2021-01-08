Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $58.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. Barclays cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Shares of C opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 284,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

