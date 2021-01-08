Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVVIY. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Aviva has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.30.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

