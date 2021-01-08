Deutsche eMark Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

