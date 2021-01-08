DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $445.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $410.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.83.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $387.16 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,579 shares of company stock worth $17,305,761. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

