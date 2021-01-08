Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post sales of $40.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.32 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $47.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $157.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.78 million to $157.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $159.28 million, with estimates ranging from $151.61 million to $166.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 1,110,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.11.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

