Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s stock price fell 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94. 2,513,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,956,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

