Digital Insurance Token Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $833,393.62 and approximately $1,922.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00352255 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

