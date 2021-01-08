Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.07.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,812. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 180.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

