DigitalBits Reaches Market Cap of $13.46 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $193,844.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

