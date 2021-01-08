Digitex Token Market Cap Hits $10.21 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Digitex Token has a market cap of $10.21 million and $4.50 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00268254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.39 or 0.02503360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

