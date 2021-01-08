Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of DDS opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

