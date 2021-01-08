Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Trading Up 5.1%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42. Approximately 206,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 195,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) by 104.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

