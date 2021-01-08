Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.35.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.