Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 150166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DISCA. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after buying an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,776,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

