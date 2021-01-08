Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 810,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,384. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

