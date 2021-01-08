Diversified Trust Co Buys 8,307 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,900,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $140.18. The stock had a trading volume of 133,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,550. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $141.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

