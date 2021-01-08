Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 147,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $142.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

