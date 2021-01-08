Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,752,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.