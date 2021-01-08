DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOOM. Sidoti began coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.10. 88,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $754.95 million, a P/E ratio of -131.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 84.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.