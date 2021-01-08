Dock Price Tops $0.0189 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Dock has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and $4.73 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00271508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.44 or 0.02560056 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.