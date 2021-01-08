Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $112.51. 78,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,821. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

