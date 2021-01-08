Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.14 and last traded at $57.91. Approximately 557,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 511,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,355.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,345. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 712.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 475,495 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Domo by 1,341.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Domo by 140.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 215,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

