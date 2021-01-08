Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE UFS traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 824,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $40.05.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Domtar by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Domtar during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Domtar by 59.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter worth about $1,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

