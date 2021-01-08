Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.31. 297,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,203. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 10,388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.