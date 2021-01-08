Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Trading Up 5.7%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s share price rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $93.36. Approximately 243,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 157,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

