DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.