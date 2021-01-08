Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $145,291.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00037466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00267599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.24 or 0.02533732 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012210 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

