Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report sales of $88.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $108.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $367.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $370.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $341.05 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $383.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 12,437 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $293,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $42,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,426 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.38. 248,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

