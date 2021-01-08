Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Trading Down 5.3%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 1,975,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,597,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

DS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

The firm has a market cap of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 677.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Drive Shack by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

