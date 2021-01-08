Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DCT opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -382.73. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

