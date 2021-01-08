Dusk Network (DUSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.91 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00037741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.22 or 0.02623011 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012146 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

