Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total transaction of $4,869,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,470,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,507,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MongoDB stock opened at $351.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 18.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in MongoDB by 1.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

