DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the lowest is $4.20 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,602. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

