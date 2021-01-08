Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DT. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of DT opened at $41.18 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,526,193.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,760,158 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 107,535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $2,217,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $2,795,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $746,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

