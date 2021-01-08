Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DYNT. Aegis raised their price objective on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.49.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 1,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,644. The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

