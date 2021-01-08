e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELF. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $186,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,450.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,547 shares of company stock worth $9,584,530 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.