Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.18.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 4,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,370. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $379.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.84.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

