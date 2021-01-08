East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.35

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 684800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of C$51.63 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

