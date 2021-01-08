Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EBIX stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ebix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $41.56.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1,368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ebix by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

