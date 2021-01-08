Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR) Shares Gap Down to $1.65

Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.25. Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 674,129 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £4.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.85.

About Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

